Trending News Today: From Nidhi Shah’s clarification to Salman Khan walking out - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Anupamaa Update

Nidhi took to social media and cleared that there is nothing brewing between them and that the media should verify things and then cover the story. Read the full story here: Nidhi Shah finally breaks her silence on the rumours of her dating co-actor Aashish Mehrota

Crew Twitter Review

The movie is receiving all positive reviews from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favourite actresses. While there are fans who are praising the movie, we are here with some reactions and reviews of netizens who have expressed their opinions for the movie on social media. Read all the reviews here:Crew Twitter Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer movie goes beyond the audience expectations

Salman Khan Update

There was news recently that Salman will be collaborating with Karan Johar in the upcoming film Bull. However, according to reports, Salman decided to put his foot down and decided to go with Sajid Nadiadwala’s film instead. Read here to know what really happened: Salman Khan walks out of Karan Johar’s Bull; begins looking for new scripts

Krishna Mohini – Exclusive

As per sources, Sejal Jaiswal has been roped in for the show. She is a known actress and has been part of many successful projects. Read to know more, here: Krishna Mohini: Exclusive! Sejal Jaiswal bags COLORS upcoming show bankrolled by Boyhood Production

As per sources, Angrezi Medium actor Himanshu Awasthi has been roped in for the show. Read to know the full story here: Angrezi Medium actor Himanshu Awasthi roped in for Boyhood Production's show on COLORS titled Krishna Mohini - Exclusive!

Jhanak – Exclusive

TellyChakkar got in touch with Deepali to know more about her excitement to be a part of the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared some interesting details about her character and time shooting on the sets on the show. Read the full story here: Jhanak: Deepali Pansare opens up on her entry and character; says ‘My role is strict, independent intimidating’ - EXCLUSIVE

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.