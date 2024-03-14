Trending News Today: From Seerat being exposed in Teri Meri Doriyaann to the upcoming Holi track in Kavya-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler update

In a bts video, it seen how Seerat is going to be exposed. Watch the bts video here: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat to be EXPOSED after a major highpoint drama; watch BTS video

Kavya spoiler exclusive

Amidst all the drama that’s going to unfold ahead in the show, Kavya will rush Alka to the hospital. Here’s the full story: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba Spoiler: Kavya hurries Alka to the hospital for delivery - Exclusive

Meanwhile, there is going to be an upcoming Holi track in the show: Here’s what might unfold happen: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba Spoiler: Holi celebrations to unfold new twists and turns in the forthcoming episode - Exclusive

Imlie spoiler – Exclusive

Imlie shockingly discovers that Raghu is alive. Here’s all you need to know: Imlie Spoiler: Exclusive! Imlie is shocked as Ragu is alive

Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler – Exclusive

While there is a lot of intriguing drama happening in the show, the upcoming track is going to be even more intriguing as Arya and Yug are going to face deadly danger. Here’s what happens: Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: Arya and Yug get injured by gunfire – Exclusive

Patna Shuklla update – Exclusive

Actress Anushka Kaushik in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar spoke about the bond she built with Raveena Tandon on the sets and the one thing the about actress that fans do not know. Check the full story here: Patna Shuklla actress Anushka Kaushik on the one thing about Raveena Tandon the fans do not know – Exclusive

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, director of the movie Patna Shuklla, Vivek Budakoti spoke in detail about working with Satish Kaushik for the last time and his last memory of the late actor. Here’s the full conversation: Patna Shuklla director Vivek Budakoti on his last memory of late actor Satish Kaushik

