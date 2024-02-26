Trending News Today: Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan's movie update to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 update- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI : There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

SRK and Suhana Khan in ‘King’

Shahrukh Khan had a dhamakedaar opening last year while Suhana Khan’s performance was not considered up to the mark in The Archies. However, the father-daughter duo are coming together for a movie ‘King’. Check out the full story here to know the details: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan: Father-daughter duo to come together for ‘King’, shoot details inside

Pankaj Udhas dead at 73

Today we got a bad piece of news that the famous Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away after a prolonged illness. Check out the full story to know more: RIP! Pankaj Udhas dies at 73 after prolonged illness

Dream Girl producer Inder Raj Bahl passes away at 92

Dream Girl was a movie that is still remembered by the audiences. The movie starred Hema Malini, and Dharmendra in leads. However, things have now taken a sad turn as the producer of the movie, Inder Raj Bahl is no more. Check out the full story here: Dream Girl producer Inder Raj Bahl passes away at 92

Undekhi season 3 update

Undekhi is a SonyLIV series loved by many and the season 2 had also got some great response. However, the season 3 has been a much-awaited season and now we got to know an exclusive update about the show’s release date: check out the full story here:

Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond teaser out

The upcoming series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond has been the talk of the town ever since the news of an ensemble cast was out. The series titled Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is now all set to hit the digital platform Jio Cinema and it is dealing with the Balakot Airstrike which happened on 24th February. The teaser of the series is out. Check out the full story here: Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond teaser: Jimmy Shergill and Lara Dutta to narrate the victory story of Balakot airstrike

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 update

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of thirteen seasons. The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television. However, there are speculations that Adrija Roy will be joining the show. Check out the full story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Adrija Sinha to participate in the show?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Drishyam 2 actor Siddharth Bodke gets engaged

Siddharth Bodke was loved for his role in both Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Drishyam 2. Now the actor has got engaged to Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde. Read to know the full story: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2 actor Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde

Dance Deewane update

Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. With a lot of guests making appearance on the show, this time it is said that Bhagyashree will be gracing the show. Read to know the full story: Dance Deewane: Exclusive! Bhagyashree to grace the upcoming episode

Poacher actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya on audience expectations

Poacher Poacher is an Amazon Prime series, directed by Richie Mehta stars actors like Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roshan Mathew, Nimisha Sajayan, Renuka Purohit and many more. Tea Tellychakkar got into an exclusive conversation with Dibyendu Bhattacharya where he gave an interesting perception about why the audience should care about saving the ecosystem. Read to know more: Poacher: Exclusive! Dibyendu Bhattacharya on what’s a genre that will challenge his limits, ‘There is no genre that will challenge my limits’

Chamkila announcement

Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh and parineeti Chopra has been announced and the post looks very interesting. Check out the full story here: Chamkila: Release date and platform revealed

