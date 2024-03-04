Trending News Today: From Tapsee Pannu’s viral wedding video to Upcoming movies - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of TV, OTT and movies that topped the list of the day.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 22:32
movie_image: 
Tapsee

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Khatron Ke Khiladi – Exclusive

As per sources, Helly Shah has been offered the show and she might participate in the upcoming season. Read to know more, here: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Helly Shah to participate in the show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Exclusive

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit and asked him how it felt being part of " Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and did he feel the burden of stepping into an ongoing story and character. Check out the full conversation here:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit reveals how he felt on being offered the show and the burden of stepping into the shoes of 'Armaan'

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 – Exclusive

As per sources, Kisna actress Isha Sharvani has been approached for the show and she might be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same. Check out the full story here:Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Kisna actress Isha Sharvani to participate in the show?

Tapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe wedding

Fans of the actress were waiting for pictures or videos from her wedding and now there is a viral video floating all over the internet which is from the marriage ceremony of the actress. Read to know the full story, here: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe marriage video: The newlywed couple is looking very adorable

Upcoming movies in April

Now with April already started, we got to know about so many movies which will hit the theatres this month. Let’s take a look at all the movies that will be released this month. Check out the list here: Upcoming movies April 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Do Aur Do Pyaar and more exciting movies you should watch

Vivek Dahiya – Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar the actor revealed how he lost the on doing the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan and reveals how he bagged his first show. Check out the full conversation here: Vivek Dahiya reveals how he was replaced by Fawad Khan in the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor - Exclusive

Legal Babu – Exclusive

Actress Meenakshi Chugh has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project. Read to know the full story here: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags Piecewing Productions’ Legal Baba – BREAKING NEWS

According to our credible sources, Durgesh Kumar, Krishna Bhatt and Vijay Nikam will also be a part of the project. Check out the full story here: Legal Baba: Durgesh Kumar, Krishna Bhatt and Vijay Nikam bag Piecewing Productions’ upcoming film - EXCLUSIVE

We now have information that Sharat Sonu, Shashi Ranjan, Sunny Charles and Anurekha Bhagat have also been roped in for the film. Read the full story here:Legal Babu: Sharat Sonu, Shashi Ranjan, Sunny Charles and Anurekha Bhagat to be seen in Piecewing Productions upcoming project – EXCLUSIVE

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Legal Babu Meenakshi Chugh Durgesh Kumar Krishna Bhatt Vijay Nikam Sharat Sonu Shashi Ranjan Sunny Charles ANUREKHA BHAGAT Vivek Dahiya upcoming movies April Taapsee Pannu Mathias Boe Bigg Boss OTT season 3 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai YRKKH Khatron ke Khiladi 14 TV News Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 22:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani to make a Bollywood debut soon? Here's what netizens think
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Neetu Kapoor were the first guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show....
Raashii Khanna wishes birthday to ‘very grounded’ Vikrant Massey
MUMBAI: Versatile powerhouse Raashii Khanna took to her social media handles to wish Vikrant Massey on his birthday....
Trending News Today: From Tapsee Pannu’s viral wedding video to Upcoming movies - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Ganapath, Koyla and more movies with great concept and why they failed
MUMBAI: There are times when we have watched a trailer of a movie and felt so amazing or touched by the concept but it...
Ranbir Kapoor brings this luxurious car home, which is worth Rs. 8 Crore, take a look
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is sitting back and enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family...
Upcoming movies April 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Do Aur Do Pyaar and more exciting movies you should watch
MUMBAI : So March has ended and we got to watch some amazing movies, however, it’s not over yet as the month of April...
Recent Stories
Riddhima
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani to make a Bollywood debut soon? Here's what netizens think
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Riddhima
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani to make a Bollywood debut soon? Here's what netizens think
Raashii
Raashii Khanna wishes birthday to ‘very grounded’ Vikrant Massey
Ganapath
Ganapath, Koyla and more movies with great concept and why they failed
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor brings this luxurious car home, which is worth Rs. 8 Crore, take a look
Upcoming movies
Upcoming movies April 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Do Aur Do Pyaar and more exciting movies you should watch
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer gets UA certificate, here is the duration of the movie