Trending News Today: From Tapsee Pannu’s viral wedding video to Upcoming movies - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There's a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies.

Khatron Ke Khiladi – Exclusive

As per sources, Helly Shah has been offered the show and she might participate in the upcoming season. Read to know more, here: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Helly Shah to participate in the show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Exclusive

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit and asked him how it felt being part of " Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and did he feel the burden of stepping into an ongoing story and character. Check out the full conversation here:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit reveals how he felt on being offered the show and the burden of stepping into the shoes of 'Armaan'

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 – Exclusive

As per sources, Kisna actress Isha Sharvani has been approached for the show and she might be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same. Check out the full story here:Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Kisna actress Isha Sharvani to participate in the show?

Tapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe wedding

Fans of the actress were waiting for pictures or videos from her wedding and now there is a viral video floating all over the internet which is from the marriage ceremony of the actress. Read to know the full story, here: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe marriage video: The newlywed couple is looking very adorable

Upcoming movies in April

Now with April already started, we got to know about so many movies which will hit the theatres this month. Let’s take a look at all the movies that will be released this month. Check out the list here: Upcoming movies April 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Do Aur Do Pyaar and more exciting movies you should watch

Vivek Dahiya – Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar the actor revealed how he lost the on doing the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan and reveals how he bagged his first show. Check out the full conversation here: Vivek Dahiya reveals how he was replaced by Fawad Khan in the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor - Exclusive

Legal Babu – Exclusive

Actress Meenakshi Chugh has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project. Read to know the full story here: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags Piecewing Productions’ Legal Baba – BREAKING NEWS

According to our credible sources, Durgesh Kumar, Krishna Bhatt and Vijay Nikam will also be a part of the project. Check out the full story here: Legal Baba: Durgesh Kumar, Krishna Bhatt and Vijay Nikam bag Piecewing Productions’ upcoming film - EXCLUSIVE

We now have information that Sharat Sonu, Shashi Ranjan, Sunny Charles and Anurekha Bhagat have also been roped in for the film. Read the full story here:Legal Babu: Sharat Sonu, Shashi Ranjan, Sunny Charles and Anurekha Bhagat to be seen in Piecewing Productions upcoming project – EXCLUSIVE

