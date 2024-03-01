Trending News Today: From Yodha trailer launch setting a new record Netflix 2024 lineup- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Yodha movie sets a record in the Hindi cinema, Trailer out

A Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Yodha becomes the first-ever film to have an in-flight trailer launch in Hindi Cinema. Read the full story here: Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha seals its place in the history of Hindi Cinema with first-ever in-flight trailer launch

The trailer was launched today. Check it out over here: Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra takes action a step higher as a rebellious officer, ready to go to any lengths to protect his nation

Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE spoiler

Pakhi will come and share her feeling with Titu and will tell him that she wants to get married to him. Read the full story here: Anupamaa : Exclusive! Titu outsmarts Pakhi, sends proof to Adhik

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce pregnancy

Today morning, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone or how fans like to call them, ‘Deepveer’ announced their pregnancy. Read the full story here: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce pregnancy, check out the cute post

Kapil Sharma’s upcoming show update

Kapil Sharma is coming back with show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The show release date and platform details are here: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma's Netflix debut takes off on THIS DATE

Masti 4 update

So Masti 4 is coming back with Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi. Here is the full story: Masti 4: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani to come back with a sequel of Masti, details inside

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3 update

Well don’t lose your hope as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3 will come soon. JD Majethia reveals it. Read the full story here: ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3 on the cards’ says JD Majethia

Sunil Grover makes SHOCKING revelation about the challenges he faces

Sunil Grover spoke about the challenges he faced to match up the popularity that he got through his character "Dr. Mashoor Gulati" in the Kapil Sharma Show. Read the full story here: Sunil Grover reveals the challenges he faces to match the popularity that he gained with his character Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi from The Kapil Sharma Show - Exclusive!

Vicky Jain on being a part of Shark Tank India

Vicky Jain was asked about being a part of Shark Tank India. He didn’t deny. Here’s what he had to say: Bigg Boss 17’s Vicky Jain to be part of Shark Tank India; here is what Ankita Lokhande’s husband said

Mismatched season 3 update

Mismatched season 3 sneak peek is out and the audience are really loving it. Check it out here: Mismatched 3 sneak-peek out! Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli strikes the right chord

Netflix 2024 slate

So Netflix has now released it’s 2024 lineup and it consists of some much awaited projects and some very interesting projects. Check out the line up here:Netflix 2024 slate: Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen Season 2 is here, and it is darker and deeper than before

Yodha trailer launch updates

Yodha Trailer launch took place today where Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Karan Johar spoke to the media. During the event, Karan Johar was asked about how South movies are taking over and he gave the example of Sholay. Read the full story here: Yodha trailer launch: Karan Johar reveals Sholay is the greatest Indian action movie when again asked about South taking over

During the event, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about making patriotic movies about ‘India vs Pakistan’. Sidharth explained about the efforts put in to making Shershah and now Yodha. Read the full story here:Yodha trailer launch: Sidharth Malhotra on not making patriotic films simply about 'India vs Pakistan'

Disha patani revealed that Karan Johar was the one spotted her during her modeling days and he is the reason where she is right now. Read the full story here: Yodha actress Disha Patani reveals how she owes her career to Karan Johar

Dabba Cartel EXCLUSIVE update

Ajit Shidhaye joins the cast of Dabba Cartel. Check out the exclusive story here: Dabba Cartel: Rising star Ajit Shidhaye to join Shabana Azmi, Jyotika in upcoming Netflix series – EXCLUSIVE

Jhalak Dikhala Jaa season 11 GUEST and FINALE update

The show is going to be graced by Sara Ali Khan and Huma Qureshi. However, There’s something you should know about Shiv Thakare. Read to know the full story: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan to grace the finale of the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the finale of the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shocking! Shiv Thakare to not be part of the finale

Drishyam to get an English remake

Ajay Devgn and Sriya Saran starrer Drishyam is going to remade in English. Read to know the full story here: Ajay Devgn-Sriya Saran starrer Drishyam to get a Hollywood remake

These were the updates for today

