Trending! Pathaan, Jawan and others check out the trending news of the day

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news for the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with a daily dose of trending news from the entertainment world.

Have a look at the trending news from Bollywood world

Pathaan

After winning the hearts of millions, movie Pathaan is currently ruling on OTT platform, the movie which has smashed almost every box office record is now grabbing the attention all over because it is the first movie to be released in Bangladesh since 1971.

Jawan

Another movie of superstar Shahrukh Khan which is trending is Jawan, the movie which has been the talk of the town for quite some time is indeed one of the much awaited movies of the year, and the news of the movie getting postponed is treading all over. Reportedly the movie has been shifted to August 2023.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer drops on weekdays, Salman Khan starrer disappoints

Tiger3

As we all know Shahrukh khan will be seen in the movie Tiger3 along with Salman Khan, reportedly there will be a huge action sequence of Tiger and Pathaan in the movie and this particular action scene will cost around 35crore, this news has grabbed the fans all over the internet.

Leo

Another much talked about coming from the South is the movie Leo, the movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and it is the part of LCU after the movies like Kaithi and Vikram. Leo has Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, and now the news of the next schedule starting from today is grabbing the attention of the fans all over.

Well these are some of the trending news from the entertainment world for the day, which news has grabbed your attention; do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –CUTE! Burak Deniz is vibing on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s song from Andaz Apna Apna; netizens say, “Even if he is not understanding anything still the way he is enjoying”