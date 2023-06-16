Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:We have seen yet another day with many news floating all over the internet, and keeping the promise to deliver the daily dose of trending information, Tellychakkar is back.

Adipurush

Movie Adipurush which has Prabhas and kriti Sanon in the lead along with Saif Ali Khan has finally hit the big screens finally today, it is indeed one of the big releases of the year. The movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audiences all over and the movie is trending all over the internet.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is currently grabbing the attention and making headlines because Bigg Boss OTT season is all set to premiere, today there was a launch where the actor was spotted and he was grabbing the attention of the fans.

Extraction 2

Movie Extraction 2 has finally hit the digital platform Netflix, after the successful run on part 1 the makers are back with the sequel and it is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience all over.

Shehnaaz Gill

Actress Shehnaaz Gill is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space, the actress is making into the headlines as she is grabbing the attention of the fans with her pictures from her holiday in Italy, the pictures of the actress from her holiday are getting viral and getting all the love from the fans.

