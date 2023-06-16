Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day

Adipurush, Extraction 2 and the actor Salman Khan, have a look at the trending news of the day from the entertainment world
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 21:22
movie_image: 
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:We have seen yet another day with many news floating all over the internet, and keeping the promise to deliver the daily dose of trending information, Tellychakkar is back.

Have a look at the top trending news from the entertainment world  

Adipurush

Movie Adipurush which has Prabhas and kriti Sanon in the lead along with Saif Ali Khan has finally hit the big screens finally today, it is indeed one of the big releases of the year. The movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audiences all over and the movie is trending all over the internet.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is currently grabbing the attention and making headlines because Bigg Boss OTT season is all set to premiere, today there was a launch where the actor was spotted and he was grabbing the attention of the fans.

ASO READ – Shocking! “Is she wearing Arjun Kapoor's pant” netizens trolls Malaika Arora on the latest video

Extraction 2

Movie Extraction 2 has finally hit the digital platform Netflix, after the successful run on part 1 the makers are back with the sequel and it is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience all over.

Shehnaaz Gill

Actress Shehnaaz Gill is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space, the actress is making into the headlines as she is grabbing the attention of the fans with her pictures from her holiday in Italy, the pictures of the actress from her holiday are getting viral and getting all the love from the fans.

Well these are some of the trending news of the day from the world of entertainment, what are your views and which news has grabbed your attention do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more - AI characters of these actors are getting viral all over the internet

 
 

Shehnaaz Gill BOLLYWOOD TRENDING TRENDING NEWS Bigg Boss OTT Salman Khan Adipurush Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 21:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Finally! Shiva recollects his memories, Arushi turns revengeful
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Pandya Store: Unfortunate! Shiva overhears Raavi and Dhara's conversation
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Baalveer 3: Interesting! Veer questions his own identity
MUMBAI:'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Interesting! Questions about Prem's past leave Yuvika wondering
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans....
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Rana gets threatened, only has two options
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Kya Baat Hai! Shehnaaz Gill's show achieves this major milestone, surpassing The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Recent Stories
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shocking! “Is she wearing Arjun Kapoor's pant” netizens trolls Malaika Arora on the latest video
Shocking! “Is she wearing Arjun Kapoor's pant”, netizens troll Malaika Arora on this latest video
Ranbir Kapoor
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more - AI characters of these actors are getting viral all over the internet
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
1 year of myositis diagnosis
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis
High Court for censor clearance
Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance
Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot
Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot