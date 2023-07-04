Trending! Pushpa the Rule, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, check out some of the hot and trending news from the entertainment world

From the glimpses of Pushpa the rule to the trailer announcement of Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki jaan, here are some trending news from the entertainment world
Trending! Pushpa the Rule, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, check out some of the hot and trending news from the entertainment world

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some great information coming from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with the dose of trending news from the Bollywood industry.

Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 

Upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town and the songs are getting some amazing response from the fans, the fans are now eagerly looking forward to the trailer and today finally the makers have announced that the trailer of the movie will be releasing on 10th April.

Allu Arjun 

South superstar Allu Arjun is no doubt one of the most loved Pan India actor, the actor is all set to celebrate his birthday tomorrow and right now the actor is trending all over internet other the fans eagerly looking forward to wish him.

also read-Wow! All eyes for Janhvi Kapoor as she looks stunning in latest photoshoot

Pushpa Tge Rule

 One of the much awaited movie coming from the south industry is Pushpa 2, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans as today the makerd has dropped the glimpses and the teaser of the movie, the first look of the actor is getting appreciated by the fans and audience.

Aditya Roy Kapur 

One of the most loved actors of Bollywood industry is Aditya Roy Kapur, the actor is trending all over the internet because his recently released movie Gumraah has hit the big screen today, the movie is getting some brilliant response from the fans and audience and so the actor.

Well these are some of the important news coming from the entertainment world, what are your views on these news and this news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read -WOW! These Bollywood actors have shown chivalry towards their spouses and partners at public events

Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan aditua roy Kapur Salman Khan Allu Arjun Pushpa The Rule Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
