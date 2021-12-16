Trending! Ranbir asks Alia for marriage, Ranveer-Deepika at 83 promotions, Fawad misses Bollywood, Nia praises Mouni Roy, and more…

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Nushrratt Bharuccha expressed her happiness as the sequel of her last horror flick Chhorii 2 gets announced.

Ranbir Kapoor went on to ask Alia Bhatt about their marriage plans.

Actor Fawad Khan admits missing Bollywood post ban on Pakistani actors.

Shah Rukh Khan attended a special ceremony for Hyundai, virtually, making it his first appearance for a commercial purpose

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their appearance at the 83 promotional event in Dubai.

Paresh Rawal unveils the poster of his Gujarati film Dear Father.

Also read: Trend Alert! Vicky’s marriage, Shahid Kapoor’s new Jersery poster, Rihanna’s pregnancy and more…

Hollywood

Spider-Man: No Way Home gets a massive release in India.

Ansel Elgort shares shirtless pictures of Mike Faist and calls him too sexy.

Angelina Jolie discussed domestic violence in Capitol Hill.

Selena Gomez inks her 16th Tattoo on her back.

Tom Sizemore to star in The Legend Of Jack and Diane

Television

Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash fight over Devoleena’s outburst at Abhijit Bichukale

Neha Bhasin opens up about battling depression after Bigg Boss OTT on social media

KBC 13: Neena Gupta reveals that Ayushmann Khurrana didn't want her to play his mother in Badhaai Ho

Shraddha Arya dedicates a romantic poem to hubby Rahul Nagal on one-month wedding anniversary

Nia Sharma praises fellow actress Mouni Roy’s style and dressing sense

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Trend Alert! 83 trailer, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Bigg Boss S15, JB Smoove and more…