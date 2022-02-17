Trending! Ranbir Kapoor looks super cool in a co-ord set and a black cap at the airport

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with comfy looks as the ‘Rockstar’ actor was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport. The actor kept his style effortless and casual for the airport look. In the photos, the Tamasha actor was seen wearing a grey co-ord set with a black cap.

Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, the actor was also sported wearing a mouth mask. He did acknowledge the paparazzi outside the airport. However, he did not stop by to pose for a few pictures and went straight up to his car. Ranbir’s charm was alluring and unforgettable. To note, the actor had made headlines a few days back for supporting his ladylove Alia Bhatt for her upcoming ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Earlier, it was reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new home is almost ready. The Kapoors’ house Krishna Raj, which is located in Mumbai's upscale Bandra will be ready soon. It will be a 15-story building. However, the first five floors of the residential tower will be kept for the Kapoors. According to our sources, Alia and Ranbir's 'Graha Pravesh' could happen in the new home.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will work together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The first part of the movie will be released on September 09, 2022.

