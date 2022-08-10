Trending! Salman Khan's new song and Sanjay Dutt l's entry in Jawan, check out some of the trending news from the entertainment world

From Sanjay Dutt being the part of the movie Jawan to the new song of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, here are the trenfing news from the entertainment world
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to delever some great news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, we are back with the trending news for the day.

Sanjay Dutt

The first trending news of the day is that the actor Sanjay Dutt has been the part of the movie Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role, it is a said that there will be a great fight sequence between Shahrukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt, this was the reason the name of the actor is getting trend all over the internet.

Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

One of the much awaited movies of the year 2023 is Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has Salman Khan in the leading role and today the new song of the movie titled Jee rahe the Hum is out and in no time the song became a trend and it is getting lot of love from the fans and audience

Akshay Kumar

One of the much awaited movies of the year is Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan star which is the Hindi remake of the South movie Soorarai Pottru, the south movie was immensely loved by the fans and they are eagerly looking forward to the Hindi remake and today the release date of the movie was out, the movie will be hitting the big screen on 1st September 2023.

Pathan and Shahrukh Khan

One of the most loved and highest grosser  of the Year 2023 Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is all set for the digital release, the movie will be releasing on Amazon Prime video on 22nd March, ever since the announcement was made the fans are eagerly looking forward to the digital release of the movie.

Well these are some of the trending news coming from the entertainment world, what are you are views on these news and which information has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

