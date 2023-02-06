Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI : A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. Well, it’s Friday and you might be in a weekend mood, so you might have missed some important news or updates from the entertainment world. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Here's a list of trending entertainment news of the day...

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are sad because of Jawan

Well, Jawan was supposed to release (2nd June 2023), but the film got postponed and it will release on 7th September 2023. Well, SRK’s fans are a bit sad because if Jawan would have been released today, they would have gone to theatres to watch the film.

Ileana D’Cruz hints at engagement or marriage

Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first child, but she has not yet revealed who the father of her baby is. Well, everyone is keen to know about it, and recently the actress shared a picture in which she is holding a man’s hand and we can see rings on both their hands. However, we can’t see the face of the guy.

Priyamani EXCLUSIVELY speaks to TellyChakkar about Jawan

Priyamani plays a pivotal role in Jawan and today, we did an interview with her. When we told her that it’s a coincidence that today Jawan was slated to release and we are interviewing her, the actress said, “I know it was supposed to release today and I would have been yaaay. I don’t think I would be sitting here today if it was released (laughs). But, we waited so long, we might as well wait for another two-three months for it.”

Leaked footage of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan from Tiger 3 sets

In the morning, we woke up with a viral video in which we saw Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, it was from the sets of Tiger 3, and well, the video has made all the fans super excited about the film.

Sonakshi Sinha’s rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal wishes her on her birthday

Today, it is Sonakshi’s 36th birthday, and her rumored boyfriend Zaheer took to Instagram to wish her. He shared a few pictures with Sonakshi and wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna Neways…. You can always lean on me You are the best Keep “ Roaring “ and soaring always May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life Always be HAPPY I love you #Perfect.”

