Trending! Song Tere Bina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out some of the trending news of the day

From actress Palak Tiwari making headlines to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu giving some major fashion goals, check out some of the trending the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Giving the daily dose of trending information coming from the entertainment world, TellyChakkar is back with trending news of the day from the entertainment world.

Tere Bina

The new song of the upcoming movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Tere Bina has been released and it is getting all the love from the fans and in no time the song is trending all over the social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

One of the most loved actress is Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen given some major fashion goal as she appeared for the red carpet of Citadel in London.

Pathaan

Shahrukh Khan’s one of the most loved movie Pathaan has broken all the records this year, the movie is trending all over the internet as there are reports which are saying that the movie has made a collection of 300 crore plus and the actor has taken around 200 crore for the movie.

Palak Tiwari

The fans are eagerly looking forward to the Bollywood debut of the actress with the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the fans are not keeping calm and sharing all the posts and interviews of the actress all over the internet

Well these are some of the trending news of the entertainment world for the day, what are your views on this and which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

