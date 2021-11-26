Trending Stories: Boycott Antim, Katrina’s Mehndi ceremony, Sanjeeda and more…

MUMBAI : In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT and television industry.

Bollywood

In Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie 83 has been trending. Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma’s Anthim Antim – The final Truth has been leading the chat. Antim has been released today on the silver screen. And there has been a mixed reaction from the audience. A few who liked the movie but there are many who didn’t like the movie started trending the hashtag as #boycottAntim. Katrina Kaif has also been trending as the details about her Mehndi ceremony have been out. On the other hand, Rakshi Sawant is also trending today as the controversial actress has now entered the show Bigg Boss Season 15.

Hollywood

From Hollywood, the list of 2022 Grammy Nominees has been trending. Jesse J opens up about her recent miscarriage. Elias Becker as the most eligible bachelor Chris Evans made Paul Rudd dance for him in their first meet. Emma Stone reveals how she was stunned by Andrew Garfield’s British accent.

Television

From the Television industry. Sanjeeda Shaikh looked hot in a neckline outfit. Nidhi Bhanushali, from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame flaunts her bold Bohemian look. The makers of Bigg Boss season 15 had been slammed by the netizens for using a coffin for elimination. Actor Aly Goni reacts to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas divorce.

OTT:

Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa’s film Honsla Rakh released on OTT platform. Zee5 announced that they will be streaming Republic’s telugu version on their platform. Special Ops 1.5 has been trending which features K K Menon, Vijay Pathak and many others.

