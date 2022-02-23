Trending Stories! Deepika on working with Salman, Sidharth pens a note for his dog, Netizens guess SRK's Pathan looks, Alia gives befitting reply to Kangana and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone reveals the real reason why she refused to work with Salman Khan.

Sidharth Malhotra shares a heartfelt note after losing his dog Oscar. Celebs like Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, and others offer condolences.

Alia Bhatt gives a befitting reply to Kangana Ranaut's papa ki pari remark with a Bhagavad Gita quote.

Shah Rukh Khan looks devilishly handsome in the new ad; netizens guess whether this is his Pathan look?

Shibani Dandekar changes her name on social media post marriage with Farhan Akhtar.

Also read: Trend Alert! Vicky-Katrina’s wedding, Complaint against Deepika, Nia Sharma’s dance, and more…

Hollywood

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologizes to Priyanka Chopra for mistaking her identity during Malibu meet.

Sebastian Stan reveals why he thought the Winter Soldier was a one-time deal.

Adele was spotted on a sports date night with boyfriend Rich Paul amid engagement rumors.

Jamie Lee Curtis confirms wrapping up the upcoming movie Halloween Ends.

Simu Liu reveals Tom Holland's hilarious reaction after watching Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Television

Urfi Javed in a series of stories on Instagram referred to casting director Obed Afridi as a sexual predator.

Pregnant Pooja Banerjee has finally bid adieu to the show Kumkum Bhagya.

Ronit Roy reveals the reason for staying away from TV roles ahead of new show Swaran Ghar.

Aly Goni shares an adorable selfie with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin from London.

Mahhi Vij shares a throwback pic of her Christian wedding with Jay Bhanushali.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Hot and Trending! Sidharth-Kiara at DPIFFA, Priyanka in awe of Kareena's kids, Farhan-Shibani's post-wedding party, Big B-Abhishek at Anmol's wedding, and more...