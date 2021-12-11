Trending Stories: Vicky’s heartfelt speech for Katrina, Sonakshi’s birthday wish, Aryan spotted at the NCB office, and more…

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal’s heartfelt speech for Katrina Kaif made her almost cry right after the varmala ceremony.

Sonakshi Sinha’s cute birthday wish for Zaheer Iqbal and his quirky reply made their fans think, are they making their relationship official.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attend Mukesh Ambani’s grandson’s first birthday party.

Hashtag Boycottbollywood is trending on the number one position on Twitter.

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was spotted at the NCB office in Mumbai.

Brahmastra poster to be released on 15th December in Delhi.

After RRR, director SS Rajamouli will make a film with superstar Mahesh Babu.

Hollywood

Doja Cat canceled her performance at Jingle Ball after the members of her team tested positive for Covid 19.

Keanu Reeves revealed he was shocked when he was asked to return for The Matrix Resurrections.

Vin Diesel tried to flirt with a Youtuber Carol Moreira during his film’s promotion.

Alec Baldwin deletes his Twitter account.

Nicki Minaj shared some bold pictures of her on the social media platform on her birthday.

Television

Rakhi Sawant steps into her Julie avatar and makes Tejasswi Prakash scream in fear.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to welcome their first baby in 2022.

Anupamaa again tops the chart in TRP numbers.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were named in the most tweeted celebs of the 2021 list.

Ankita Lokande injures her leg a few days before her wedding.

