Trending! From trailer of 'Agent' releasing to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' advance booking, check out the trending news of the day

Agent movie trailer

One of the much awaited and talked about movies Agent, has Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the leading role. Finally, the trailer of the movie is out and trending all over the internet.

Advance booking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Ever since the news of advance booking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out, fans are looking forward to book the tickets for the earliest. The news has been trending all over the internet as the movie is all set to release on 21st April.

Saif Ali Khan and Junior NTR

Another trending news of the day is that actor Saif Ali Khan has finally started the shoot of NTR 30, which will also have Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role. The picture from the set is getting viral all over the internet.

Let's Dance Chotu Motu

Another song of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is trending all over the internet as a song from the film Let's Dance Chotu Motu has released today.

