Trending! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Adipurush and others, have a look at the trending news of the day

From the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Prabhas starrer Adipurush and others have a look at the trending new from entertainment world
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 21:58
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the entertainment world, having said that we are back with the daily dose of trending from the movies world.

Here are the trending news of the day

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Upcoming movie of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is grabbing the attention of the fans, the trailer has got a big thumbs up from the fans, we can see many pictures and videos all over internet where the leads are traveling to different parts of the country to promote the movie and the movie is trending all over.

Adipurush

One of the much awaited movies of the year is Adipurush the movie which has Prabhas along with Kriti Sanon is grabbing the attention not only because of the trailer but also because of songs which were released, right the song Ram Siya Ram is treading all over.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is indeed one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema, no doubt whatever she does it trends all over, recently we have seen the actress taking up the ask me anything challenge on Instagram and the answers are getting all the love from the fans all over.

Aamir Khan

There are few pictures and videos of the actor Aamir Khan as he was seen at the trailer launch of the Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3 along with Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa. We can see the actor grabbing the attention with his dance bhangra moves.


Well these are some of the trending news from the entertainment world for the day. Which news has grabbed your attention do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

