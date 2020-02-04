A tribute to the mothers, makers of ‘Thappad’ include their mother’s names in the credit list

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind value addition, the makers of Thappad have included the first names of their mother as their middle name in the credit list of the film. This comes as a special tribute where the director Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar dedicate this inclusion as a tribute to their mothers.

While the director’s name that flashes is Anubhav Sushila Sinha, Bhushan Sudesh Kumar’s name also presents itself as a pleasant surprise to everyone. The film touches upon a very relevant subject of respect in relationships where a ‘slap’ never should find its space. The gripping trailer which released recently has caught the attention of the audience all across.

Touted to be a film which is this year’s Pink, Thappad is all set to continue the league of highlighting gut-wrenching subjects and is inspired by real-life events. With back to back significant and thought-provoking subjects, Thappad will be Anubhav Sinha’s hattrick of impactful films.

The entire social media is all praise for the upcoming film for the promising content and impactful portrayal. The dialogues, the depiction and the subject with the talented ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor make the film already, the much-awaited.

After achieving critical and box office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020.