'Tridev' Fame Sonam Makes A comeback!

MUMBAI :Sonam , the Oye Oye girl from Tridev who ruled hearts & the box office in the 90's is all set to make a powerful comeback in Indian cinema . She has shared screen space with the who’s who in Bollywood and was known to be a lucky mascot .

Speaking about her come back she says, “I feel great to be back after living three decades across the globe. The industry has given me a warm welcome & it just gets better from here. I’m looking forward to doing scripts with established, millennial as well as new-age directors. Indian cinema has changed dynamics making the country proud globally. The OTT space has boomed globally & I look forward to exploring the same along with cinema.”

For the unversed, Sonam was introduced to the industry by Yash Chopra & adjourned her career in 1988 with the multi-starrer action film ‘Vijay’’. The actress rose to fame with the film ‘Tridev’ and in the same film A song ‘Oye Oye… ’ became very famous among the people.

Looks like, she will be back to doing what she’s best at soon… entertainment!