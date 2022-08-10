'Tridev' Fame Sonam Makes A comeback!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 14:16
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Sonam , the Oye Oye girl  from Tridev who ruled hearts & the box office  in the 90's is all set to make a powerful comeback in Indian cinema  . She has shared screen space with the who’s  who in Bollywood and was known to be a lucky mascot .

Speaking about her come back she says, “I feel great to be back after living three decades across the globe. The industry has given me a warm welcome & it just gets better from here. I’m looking forward to doing scripts with established, millennial as well as new-age directors. Indian cinema has changed dynamics making the country proud globally. The OTT space has boomed globally & I look forward to exploring the same along with cinema.”

For the unversed, Sonam was introduced to the industry by Yash Chopra & adjourned her career in 1988 with the multi-starrer action film ‘Vijay’’. The actress rose to fame with the film ‘Tridev’ and in the same film A song ‘Oye Oye… ’ became very famous among the people.
Looks like, she will be back to doing what she’s best at soon… entertainment!

 

