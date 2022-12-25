Triple Role: Vishal Bhardwaj was operating as father, writer and producer for 'Kuttey'

MUMBAI : Multi-hyphenate Vishal Bhardwaj, who is awaiting the release of his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut 'Kuttey', had three sets of duties during the course of production of the film.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of the trailer launch of 'Kuttey' in Mumbai on Tuesday, the 'Haider' helmer was visibly happy given his son's film's trailer released to a thunderous applause from all quarters.

The composer-director-screenwriter said during the press conference, "I was operating on three different planes of a father, a writer and a producer on 'Kuttey'."

Juggling three tasks wasn't easy for him and the nervousness was compounded because he had vowed to not visit the film's set in order to let his son follow his instincts as a director.

"Maine kasam khaayi thi ki main is film ke shoot pe ek din bhi nahi jaaunga. So, I was very nervous during the course of the filming. But, I'm happy with the output and hope the audience loves the film upon its release", he added.

