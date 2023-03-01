Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…

MUMBAI :Actress Tripti Dimri has been climbing the ladder of popularity ever since she mesmerized everyone with her performance in Bulbbul. The actress was last seen in the Baabil Khan starrer OTT film Qala and the audience heaped praises for her.

Qala is produced by Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma. Recently the latter wished the actress on her birthday on his social media page writing, “Happy birthday to this super special girl! #birthdaygirl #staycrazy.”

Fans speculated if the duo were more than friends seeing the post. But recently Saurabh Malhotra, who is an associate producer of Karnesh’s production house, shared a sweet picture of Karnesh and Tripti where they are hugging and he is seen kissing her on her cheek. The picture raised quite some eyebrows. In fact, Tripti even re-shared the same picture and added heart emojis to it.



Tripti met Karnesh when she played the lead in Anvita Dutt’s film Bulbbul, produced by Karnesh Ssharma. Tripti made her Bollywood debut with Poster Boys and was later seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Laila Majnu.

