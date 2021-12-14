Trisha on completing 19 yrs in films: Beyond thankful for the best years of my life

MUMBAI : Actress Trisha, who has completed 19 years in the film industry on Tuesday said that she was beyond thankful for the best 19 years of her life.

The charming actress, who has delivered several memorable roles such as Jaanu in '96', Jessie in 'Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya', as Abhi in 'Abhiyum Naanum' and Bhuvana in 'Saamy', was hailed as the queen of the south by her fans on the occasion.

Responding to their greetings and wishes, the actress said, "A wise man once said, 'Get a job you don't need a vacation from' And so I did. And I'm still vacationing. For those who've been with me on this journey, I'm never letting you go and I am today because of you all. Beyond thankful for the best 19 years of my life."

Trisha, who made her debut with director Ameer's 'Mounam Pesiyathe' in the year 2002 opposite Suriya, also posted a picture of her cutting a cake that said 'Queen of the South' on social media.

The cake also had a note that read, "Thank you for all the wonderful memories and many more to come."

SOURCE : IANS