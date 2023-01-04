Trolled! Aamir Khan and his family opts for casuals at a grand event; netizens say, "That one underdressed family"

MUMBAI: Last night, a grand event had taken place in Mumbai which was attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, and others. Well, all the celebs were at their glamorous best, but Aamir Khan and his family decided to wear casuals and go for the event.

Well, a few netizens are not very happy with what Aamir and his kids were wearing at the event and they are trolling them. However, a few netizens felt that they are down to earth and that’s why they decided to wear such simple clothes.

A netizen commented, “They are dressed as if they are going to the park.” Another Instagram user wrote, “That one underdressed family...” One more netizen commented, “I like how their dressing style is so real, laid back, chill and comfortable. So rare among the glitz and glam.” Check out the comments below...

So, netizens have mixed views on Aamir Khan and his family’s dressing style at the event. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Aamir’s movies, the actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which failed to make a mark at the box office. He has not yet announced his next project as an actor. But, there have been reports that KGF fame director Prashanth Neel has approached him to play the antagonist in NTR31. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

