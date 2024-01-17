Trolled! Actress Ananya Pandey is getting trolled for this video, netizens are saying ‘she is looking so uncomfortable in the dress’

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing contribution and her cuteness actress Ananya Pandey has been grabbing the attention of the fans, she is one search name of is also known for her cuteness and fashion, having said that there is a video getting viral all over the internet of the actress as she was clicked around the city, as she was attending the success party of recently released Netflix movie titled Kho Gaye Hum Kaha.

No doubt the actress is looking super cute and extremely hot in her black outfit, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress as she was clicked around the city, on one side they are praising the actress, on the other side there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, especially for her dressing sense.

Also read- Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look



As we can see these comments many people who are saying that they are not at all happy with that dressing style of the actress, also they are not at all appreciating the style of the actress, they are saying clearly the actress is looking uncomfortable then what is the purpose of wearing the dress, also many people are saying she is just a pretty face without the talent and many people did not know even about the movie for which she is celebrating the success party of.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for the actress Ananya Pandey and on her dressing style and how you liked the fashion of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Ananya Pandey is missing this person during lockdown