Trolled! Actress Giorgia Andriani is getting brutally Trolled for her Diwali outfit in this video, netizens are addressing her as absolutely cheap

MUMBAI : Rumoured girlfriend of actor Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her sizzling fashion sense and setting the internet on fire, indeed she has been major head turners coming from B Town. The fans always look forward to see some amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress and now this video of the star is getting viral all over the internet.

Recently we have seen Giorgia Andriani attending a Diwali party in town, and she was seen making our jaws drop with sizzling fashion, she has managed to grab the attention of the fans and attract the eyeballs with her fashion yet again. Indeed Giorgia Andriani is looking super hot in her outfit.

On one side there are many people who are praising the actress for her sizzling avatar, whereas on the other hand there are many who are trolling the actress for her dressing sense.

Also read-Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt celebration with our Jawans makes this a Diwali to remember

Check out the comments below

As we see in the comments, many are expressing that she does not have a sense to wear an appreciate dress for an occasion, they are saying she should be respecting the occasion of Diwali and wear accordingly. Also many said the dressing of the actress is absolutely cheap. Also few expressed why these stresses have to be exposed every time.

What are your views on the actress and on her dressing style, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Celebration! Check out these couples who entered Arpita Khan’s Diwali Bash, deets inside