Trolled! Actress Shriya Saran gets trolled for her outfit, netizens are calling her ‘cheap and vulgar’

Actress Shriya Saran is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing style as she appeared for an event recently, check out the comments below
movie_image: 
Shriya Saran

MUMBAI : Actress Shriya Saran has been warning winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in today's time, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience not only with her movies and characters but also with some great fashion sense.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)


 
Having said that there is a video of the actress getting viral all over the internet where she was seen attending an event, indeed the actress is looking supremely hot and extremely beautiful in her backless outfit, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, on one side where they are praising the actress for her hotness, whereas on the other hand few are trolling the actress for her dressing, check out the comments below.

 

Also read-Happy Birthday Shriya Saran! Here are the times the Drishyam 2 actress took our breath away with her social media posts

As we can see these comments many people are saying that they are not at all happy with the dressing of the actress, many people are saying this she forgot to wear her Br*, also many people are saying this is not called fashion but this is cheapness, also how can she was such a dress outside in a public appearance.

No doubt the actress is definitely ruling the hearts of millions and grabbing their attention with her backless outfit, what are your views on this dress of the actress and on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read –Stunning! Check out these gorgeous looks of Shriya Saran in prints

Shriya Saran SHRIYA SARAN FANS SHRIYA SARAN SEXY SHRIYA SARAN TROLLED SHRIYA SARAN MOVIES BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
