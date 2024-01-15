Trolled! Actress Shriya Saran is getting trolled for her outfit, netizens are calling her ‘cheap and vulgur’

MUMBAI : Actress Shriya Saran has been warning winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in today's time, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience not only with her movies and characters but also with some great fashion sense.

Having said that there is a video of the actress getting viral all over the internet where she was seen attending an event, indeed the actress is looking supremely hot and extremely beautiful in her backless outfit, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, on one side where they are praising the actress for her hotness, whereas on the other hand few are trolling the actress for her dressing, check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that they are not at all happy with the dressing of the actress, many people are saying this she forgot to wear her Br*, also many people are saying this is not called fashion but this is cheapness, also how can she was such a dress outside in a public appearance.

No doubt the actress is definitely ruling the hearts of millions and grabbing their attention with her backless outfit, what are your views on this dress of the actress and on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

