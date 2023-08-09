Trolled! "Airport Hai ya Ramp, what is she wearing?" netizens troll actress Urvashi Rautela for her new dress

Actress Urvashi Rautela is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for this new video and her dress
Urvashi

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions with her looks and her acting contribution. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from the acting space who is known not only for her acting but also for her sizzling looks and the pictures which are floating all over the internet do all the talking.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The fans always look forward to the new posts of the actress and now this new video of the actress Urvashi Rautela is getting viral as it was clicked at the airport. Indeed she is looking supremely hot in her dress, the fans are praising her but there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons check out the comments; 

As we see many are not happy with the dress of the actress, they are saying this is not at all an appropriate dress to wear at the airport. Well, many also said is she going to the airport or Going for a Ramp walk? Also  many asked why she is wearing beach clothes at the airport.

What are your views on this dressing sense of the actress Urvashi Rautela and on these comments? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

