Trolled! "Airport Hai ya Ramp, what is she wearing?" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautela for her new dress

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions with her looks and her acting contribution. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from acting space who is known not only for her acting but also for her sizzling looks and the pictures which are floating all over the internet does all the talking.

The fans always looks forward to the new post of the actress and now this new video of the actress Urvashi Rautela is getting viral as was clicked at the airport. Indeed she looking supremely hot in her dress, the fans are praising her but there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons check out the comments

As we see many are not happy with the dress of the actress, they are saying this is not at all an appropriate dress to worn at the airport. Well many said is she going airport or Goin for Ramp walk. Also many said why she is wearing beach cloths at the airport.

What are your views on this dressing sense of the actress Urvashi Rautela and on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

