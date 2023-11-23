Trolled! Alia Bhatt is getting brutally Trolled for her outfit, netizens says, "worst dressed"

Alia Bhatt is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing sense for an event, check out the comments below
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in today's time, no doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and movies of the actress and now there is a video of the actress getting viral all over the internet where she was seen grabbing the attention not only for her fashion time statement but also for negative comments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

As we see the actress Alia Bhatt is looking supremely hot and extremely gorgeous in her outfit as she has marked her presence in the event last night, she had definitely given some major fashion statement, on one side by the fans are praising and appreciating the actress for her dressing and her fashionable shoes, whereas many people are trolling the actress and giving her some negative comments woth regards to her appearance.

As we can see these comment many people are expressing that they are not at all happy with dressing style of the actress Alia Bhatt, also people are saying the shoes are very weird, whereas saying she must have forgotten to zip her dress from the back. Also many people are saying she much have dressed like Ranveer Singh and the dress is too short for her. Many people have also said why she is trying hard to copy Deepika Padukone.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress Alia Bhatt, and how will you rate her for her fashion, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

