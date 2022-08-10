Trolled! Anushka Sharma gets trolled for her recent appearance; netizens say, "Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai"

MUMBAI :Anushka Sharma is known for wearing some amazing outfits and always grabs the attention of people on social media when she makes public appearances. While many actresses get trolled for the clothes that they wear, Anushka has not much faced social media trolling when it comes to her outfits.

However, trolls have targeted her recently because of her outfit. Anushka was spotted in the city and she was seen wearing distressed jeans with an oversized shirt. Well, netizens are trolling her for the same and they are comparing her with Ranveer Singh.

A netizen wrote, “Isme ranveer Singh ghus gya h.” Another Instagram commented, “Pakka ye ranveer Singh se mil k aai hai.” One more netizen wrote, “Yeh kuch month pehele ranveer singh se mili thi na.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Anushka Sharma’s outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about her movies, Anushka is all set to make her acting comeback with Chakda Xpress which will premiere on Netflix. The movie is a biopic on Indian former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The BTS video of the movie has grabbed everyone’s attention, and Anushka’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the film.

Well, apart from Chakda Xpress, Anushka currently has no films lined up, but we are sure her fans are keen to watch her on the big screens again. Her last release was Zero which had hit the big screens in 2018.

