Trolled! Anushka Sharma gets trolled for her recent appearance; netizens say, "Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai"

Anushka Sharma was recently clicked in the city and she was seen wearing distressed jeans with an oversized shirt. Well, netizens are trolling her outfit and comparing her with Ranveer Singh.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:34
movie_image: 
Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai

MUMBAI :Anushka Sharma is known for wearing some amazing outfits and always grabs the attention of people on social media when she makes public appearances. While many actresses get trolled for the clothes that they wear, Anushka has not much faced social media trolling when it comes to her outfits.

However, trolls have targeted her recently because of her outfit. Anushka was spotted in the city and she was seen wearing distressed jeans with an oversized shirt. Well, netizens are trolling her for the same and they are comparing her with Ranveer Singh.

Also Read:  Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being called 'Mrs Kohli'

A netizen wrote, “Isme ranveer Singh ghus gya h.” Another Instagram commented, “Pakka ye ranveer Singh se mil k aai hai.” One more netizen wrote, “Yeh kuch month pehele ranveer singh se mili thi na.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Anushka Sharma’s outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about her movies, Anushka is all set to make her acting comeback with Chakda Xpress which will premiere on Netflix. The movie is a biopic on Indian former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The BTS video of the movie has grabbed everyone’s attention, and Anushka’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the film.

Well, apart from Chakda Xpress, Anushka currently has no films lined up, but we are sure her fans are keen to watch her on the big screens again. Her last release was Zero which had hit the big screens in 2018.

Also Read:  Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Anushka Sharma Ranveer Singh Chakda Xpress Zero Virat Kohli Sui Dhaaga Sanju Pari Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Netflix in legal trouble after Madhuri Dixit termed as a ‘Leprous Prostitute’ in American sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’
MUMBAI :Madhuri Dixit is a Bollywood Diva who has been part of some of the most iconic and biggest blockbusters of the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali to grace the show to promote his upcoming show India’s Best Dancer Season 3
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say
MUMBAI: Actress Rani Mukerji has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Trolled! Anushka Sharma gets trolled for her recent appearance; netizens say, "Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai"
MUMBAI :Anushka Sharma is known for wearing some amazing outfits and always grabs the attention of people on social...
Audience perspective! After Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai should there be season 3 on APJ Abdul Kalam
MUMBAI :Rocket Boys is no doubt one of the most loved series we have on digital platform, the show which is running on...
Sexy! Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar actress Alisha Chopra is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Alisha Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting...
Recent Stories
Rani Mukerji
Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rani Mukerji
Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! Bollywood celebs who have spoken about groupism and gangism in the industry
Kangana
WHAT! Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s statement about being cornered in the industry, “Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her”
Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday
Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan