Trolled! Arjun Kapoor compares Alia Bhatt to Hollywood Legend Meryl Streep, unimpressed netizens say “how could he even write it”

In his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor has praised Alia and compared her to Hollywood’s legendary actress Meryl Streep.
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has made a niche for herself in the big bad world of Showbiz. In Spite of many unfavorable nepotism remarks on her, the Highway actress has proved that talent is everything. She has a humongous fan following the world over but like every celebrity, she too has people who love to troll her. Something that her 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor said recently has sparked the wrath of netizens.

In his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor has praised Alia and compared her to Hollywood’s legendary actress Meryl Streep. The post read, “The quintessential @karanjohar film. Can’t wait to watch it! Baba bringing Bittoo wali energy back & mini Meryll as always killing it!!!” Not many took it down lightly and passed amusing comments.  A reddit user shared it on their post and many jumped at the opportunity to take a sly dig at the actress. The post is captioned, “Arjun Kapoor gives Alia a new name after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” One netizen commented, “Meryl dies a bit every time they compare her with Alia.” another wrote, “be afraid of god, sinner”, one wrote, “how could he even write it without getting cringe!”

What did you think of Arjun Kapoor’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in The Lady Killer while Alia will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-DNA

