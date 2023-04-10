Trolled! "Is Bhumi Pednekar having any mental issues" netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to latest public appearance, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 12:54
Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been winning the hearts of millions with her beautiful acting contribution in Indian cinema, over the time with her different movies and different characters the actress has created a strong mark in the heart and Minds of the fans.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming post and videos of the actress and now this latest video of the actress Bhumi Pednekar along with her actresses is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen at the red carpet of upcoming movie Thank You for Coming. Indeed all 4 ladies including Bhumi Pednekar are looking supremely hot and they are getting lot of love from the fans and audience all over the internet.

But this video is going viral all over the internet which has grabbbed the attention of the fans, where they are not at all happy with the appearance and the behaviour of actress Bhumi Pednekar and all the leading ladies. Check out the comments below

Also read Tragic! Swades Actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi involved in a fatal car accident; Leaves senior couple dead

As we can see these comments many people are saying is actress Bhumi Pednekar is having any mental issues why is she behaving like this. Also many people have calling these ladies the gang 'chapris' there is a comment which is saying why they are behaving like this, and one have said that Shehnaaz Gill is Losing her dressing sense, she is becoming cleavage queen.

What are your views on these comment coming from the side of the audience for actress Bhumi Pednekar with regards to her appearance, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Shocking! OMG 2: Director Amit Rai questions CBFC's double standards, highlights kissing scenes in 'Rocky Aur Rani' amid OTT release; Calls it ‘Hypocrisy’

Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar hot Bhumi Pednekar trolled BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Thank You For Coming Bollywood News
