Trolled! Bhumi Pednekar tells paparazzi ‘bahot garmi hai’; netizens say, “Then wear something light and comfy”

A video has made it to social media in which Bhumi Pednekar tells paparazzi that it’s very hot outside and they should click pictures in the shade. Well, Bhumi is getting trolled for it.
Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI :   Bhumi Pednekar is the paparazzi's favourite. She always poses for them happily and recently at an event she was spotted candidly talking to the paps about how hot it is. A video has made it to social media in which Bhumi tells paparazzi that it’s very hot outside and they should click pictures in the shade.

Well, she later agrees to walk outside and gives pictures to the paparazzi happily. But, of course, there are a few people on social media who like to troll celebs and they are trolling Bhumi for wearing black pantsuit and then complaining about the heat.



 

A netizen commented, “Then wear something light and comfy please change your dress designer.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Why you wearing black then woman.” One more netizen commented, “AC mein baithne waala kya jaane Garmi kya hoti hai.” Check out the comments below...

Also Read: Shocking! “She should learn from Rani Mukerji” netizens trolls Bhumi Pednekar and praises Rani Mukerji as they get clicked together

Talking about Bhumi’s movies, the actress will next be seen in Afwaah which is slated to release tomorrow (5th May 2023). The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and it received a decent response. However, there’s no buzz about it, so let’s see what response it will get at the box office. Afwaah is directed by Sudhir Mishra, and it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Also Read: Afwaah trailer:Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar starrer looks like interesting film about how rumours spread like fire on social media

Apart from Afwaah, Bhumi has Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake lined up. The release dates of these movies are not yet announced.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

