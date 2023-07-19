Trolled! "Bold bante bante cuteness kho diya", netizens troll Avneet Kaur for her latest appearance

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur is indeed one of the most loved personalities we have in acting space. Over the time, she has been blessing the internet with sizzling pictures, which are definitely getting some amazing response from the fans.

Recently, the actress was seen attending a movie screening and grabbing attention of the fans with her outfit. The actress was indeed looking supremely hot in her outfit and she received lots of praises for the same.

But, there are few people who are not happy with her sense of fashion and troll her regarding the same. Check out the comments below

As we can see, many expected her to dress cute, but the actress chose a bold outfit for the event, disappointing the fans. Netizens comment that she has lost her innocence in order to look bold all the time. They also express their dissatisfaction with her makeup and comment that she looks very old and weird.

