Trolled! Deepika Padukone gets spotted at the airport, netizens say, “Kon se school ki uniform hai”

MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone always grabs everyone’s attention with her airport looks. While sometimes netizens love what she is wearing, sometimes they troll her. The actress was recently spotted at the airport and was seen wearing wide legged pants and a t-shirt.

While her fans are loving her airport look as its very comfy, some netizens are calling it a school uniform. A netizen commented, “Ye to mera school uniform tha Saturday ka.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Kon se school ki uniform hai.” One more netizen commented, “Ayilaaaaaa school Dress.” Check out the comments...

Also Read: What! Vikrant Massey says he was paid less than Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak as he discusses pay disparity in Bollywood

What do you have to say about Deepika Padukone’s recent airport look? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about her movies, the actress has Jawan, Fighter, Project K, and The Intern remake lined up. In Jawan, reportedly she has a cameo and a few days ago, she was spotted with Shah Rukh Khan rehearsing for a song. After Pathaan, moviegoers are excited to watch SRK and Deepika in Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

Project K and Fighter are currently in production. The former is slated to release on 12th January 2024, and the latter will hit the big screens on 25th January 2024. So, Deepika will be having two releases in the same month in just two weeks of gap.

Meanwhile, The Intern remake is yet to go on the floors. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



