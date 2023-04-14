Trolled! Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, “Where she landed? Is it Switzerland or Mumbai?”

A couple of days ago, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport and she was seen wearing a jacket. Well, netizens are trolling her for wearing a jacket in such weather.
MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. This year, she starred in a blockbuster film like Pathaan and has some interesting films lined up. Well, when it comes to events, Deepika always impresses one and all with her outfits, but netizens don’t like her airport looks.

A couple of days ago, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport and she was seen wearing a jacket. Well, Mumbai is currently having scorching heat, and that’s why netizens are trolling Deepika for wearing a jacket in such a weather.        

 

 

Also Read:  Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?

A netizen commented, “Itni garmi mei jacket.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Where she landed??Is it Switzerland or Mumbai???” One more user wrote, “Doesn’t she feel hot.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Deepika’s airport look? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Deepika’s movies, the actress will be seen in Fighter, Project K, and The Intern remake. Interestingly, Fighter and Project K, both movies will be released in January next year. While Project K is slated to release on 12th January 2024, Fighter will hit the big screens on 25th January 2024.  

Meanwhile, there have been reports that she also has a cameo in Jawan, but there’s no official announcement about it. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead role, and it is slated to hit the big screens in June this year.

Also Read:  Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

