Trolled! “Did she forgot to wear her pants” netizens trolls Avneet Kaur for her fashion in this new video

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have, over the time with her cuteness and her hotness she has been grabbing the attention of the fans ruling the hearts of millions, indeed the fans always looks forward to the new post of the actress and now this new video of the actress is getting viral all over.

As we see the actress Avneet Kaur is looking supremely hot in her outfit, she is indeed grabbing the eyeballs of the fans as she was spotted in the city, the fans are showering the love for her but there are few that are trolling the actress Avneet Kaur for different reasons.

As we see in these comments many are expressing their dislike for the dress of the actress, many said she exposing too much every time, also many said is wearing pants or she has forgotten. One said exposing and all is fine but what about talents ‘uska kya’

