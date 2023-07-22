Trolled! “Did she forgot to wear her pants” netizens trolls Nushrratt Bharuccha

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention, she is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from acting space who is looked up to for fashion.

No doubt the fans always looks for the upcoming pictures and post of the actress and now this latest video of the actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is getting viral all over the internet, no doubt the actress is looking hot in this latest this video, as she was clicked attending an event, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering the love for the actress, but there are people who trolling the actress for her outfit.

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that the outfit is not at all suitable for her, many people are saying that the dress is very short and says she must have forgotten to wear her pants.

