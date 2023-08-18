Trolled! “Doesn’t she have Indian wear”, netizens troll actress Disha Patani for her outfit

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one of the major head turners coming from acting space. She has been known for her acting and also her sizzling looks. She blesses the internet over the time with her sizzling pictures.

The fans indeed always looks forward to the new post of the actress, well having said that today this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city l. Indeed the actress is looking very hot in her outfit, the fans are praising her but on the other hand there are many that are trolling her for her dress.

Also read-Must Read! Only these two actresses from early 2000s have crossed the 300 crore mark at the box office

As we see, many express their dislike on her outfit. They suggest that it is not an appropriate dress to be worn outside. Also, many question if she owns any Indian wear in which she looks more decent.

What are your views on actress Disha Patani and on these comments for the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Also read-Must read! Neeru Randhawa settles the physical assault case against ex Armaan Kohli



