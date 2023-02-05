Trolled! Esha Gupta makes an appearance in a white bodycon dress, netizens say “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out”

Esha Gupta

MUMBAI : Esha Gupta is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been part of many Bollywood films and impressed the audience with her performance. She was recently seen in the Bobby Deol starrer web series Aashram 3. The actress is also known to break the internet with her sizzling pictures and sexy fashion choices.

Also Read-Wow! Check out Esha Gupta’s NET WORTH and pics of her LUXURIOUS Mumbai home

Esha has a massive fan following on social media and her fans love to see her posts and pictures. The actress was recently seen in a white bodycon dress and while her fans loved her gorgeous looks, there were some who trolled her.

One netizen wrote, “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out of the house??? Just for seeking some attention”, another one wrote, “Someone please introduce her to pasties” another user wrote, “Are didi Kuch to sharm kro.” One wrote, “Gajab haal hai ghor kalyug fashion ke naam per kuch bhi”

Her fans didn’t leave the chance to support the Aashram actress. One wrote, “Why people are so much hateful hostile against womens body” Another wrote,”Simply beautiful” 

Also Read-Esha Gupta chuffed at response to 'Aashram 3' trailer

What is your take on Esha Gupta’s latest look?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

