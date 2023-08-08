Trolled! "Failed attempt to copy Deepika" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt is getting negative and unhealthy and comments with regards to her latest public appearance
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 15:37
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the popular actresses and she is the talk of the town for recent blockbuster, the actress and never fails to grab the attention of the fans with her public appearance.

ALSO READ - Must read! Kiara Advani was seen posing with a gun, netizens says she will be perfect in War 2

 
Having said that today let us have a look at the new video of the actress Alia Bhatt which is getting viral all over the internet, she was clicked around the city, on one side the fans and audience are praising and appreciating the actress for her dress, whereas many people are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.


As we can see in these comments many people are commenting on the dress of the actress, they are saying Alia Bhatt is trying really very hard to become Deepika Padukone, and she has tried to dress like her. There are many comments which are saying that she should not be coping Deepika Padukone in terms of dressing.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for the actress Alia Bhatt and how did you like the outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer shows a drop, but it’s steady

 

Alia Bhatt ALIA BHATT TROLLED ALIA BHATT FANS alia bhatt movies Deepika Padukone BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 15:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Big Decision! Tara entrusted to make a decision about Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
India Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on...
HOT! Taapsee Pannu raises the temperature in a red saree; netizens can’t stop praising her sizzling avatar
MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular and talented actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. The...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants have to compete with Rohit Shetty as he turns challenger for this week
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
A New Era Begins! Farhan Akhtar drops a major hint at the third Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan
MUMBAI: It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan...
Trolled! "Failed attempt to copy Deepika" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt
MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the popular actresses and she is the talk of the town for recent blockbuster,...
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu
HOT! Taapsee Pannu raises the temperature in a red saree; netizens can’t stop praising her sizzling avatar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Taapsee Pannu
HOT! Taapsee Pannu raises the temperature in a red saree; netizens can’t stop praising her sizzling avatar
Farhan Akhtar
A New Era Begins! Farhan Akhtar drops a major hint at the third Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan
Rocky Aur Rani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer shows a drop, but it’s steady
Kiara Advani
Must read! Kiara Advani was seen posing with a gun, netizens says she will be perfect in War 2
Amrish Puri
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa on being compared to Amrish Puri, “I believe that comparison should happen between two equal people”
Shreya Simran Prasad
Hot pics! Actress Shreya Simran Prasad is too hot to handle in these pictures