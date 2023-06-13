Trolled! A fan rushes towards Suhana Khan to click a picture; netizens troll the star kid, “She’s having fans?”

MUMBAI : Star kids getting trolled is nothing new. Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and many other young generation actors get trolled on social media a lot.

Recently, Suhana along with her The Archies co-stars left for Brazil for a Netflix event. While they were posing for the paparazzi, a lady with a child rushed towards Suhana to click a picture with her, and the star kid happily posed with her.



Well, this has given a reason for netizens to troll her. A netizen commented, “She's having fans?” Another Instagram user wrote, “Iske saath b selfie chaiye kya ho yaar Bewkoof janta.” One more netizen commented, “Fan for what.” Check out the comments below...

The Archies is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie will mark the debut of two star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Even Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, will be making his debut with the film.

It is directed by Zoya Akhtar and recently, a poster of the film was released. It is an adaptation of the comic book of the same name. The movie will reportedly premiere on Netflix in November this year.

Recently, during an #AskSRK session while talking about The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan had posted, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually….”

So, are you excited for The Archies and the debut of Suhana? Let us know in the comments below...

