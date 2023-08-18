Trolled! "Ghar main coffee peene ki jagah nahi Hai kya" netizens trolls actress Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved names coming from Indian cinema. Kareena is one actress who has always defied norms be it that of a working mother and wife or shining in unique women driven roles.

Having said that, this new video of the Good Newwz actress is grabbing the attention and getting viral, as we see she is seen sipping coffee outside her house.

Also read Oh No! Zareen Khan hospitalized after being tested positive for Dengue; actress shares health update

As we see many are expressing dislike and saying this is weird, often we have seen the actress Having her coffee outside the house and this has grabbed the attention of the netizens. They are saying 'is there no place to drink coffee inside the house'.

What are your views on this new video of the actress Kareena Kapoor, and your thoughts on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Oh No! Zareen Khan hospitalized after being tested positive for Dengue; actress shares health update