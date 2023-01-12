Trolled! "Her dress is unnecessary too short" netizens trolls actress Shanaya Kapoor for her dress

MUMBAI: Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, and actress to be Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling looks and great photoshoot over the time. With her looks and her cuteness she has already created a huge fan base for herself who always look forward to the new posts of the actress.

Well having said that there is a video of the actress Shanaya Kapoor getting viral all over the internet as she was spotted attending an event in the city, indeed the actress is looking supremely hot and extremely gorgeous in her outfit, the fans all over are showering all the love for the actress, well indeed she has managed to grabbed the attention of the audience.

On one side the fans are praising and appreciating the actress, whereas on other hand there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons check out the comments below.

Well as we see these comments, many are expressing that they are not happy with the dressing style of the actress and they are saying the dress of the actress really too short and very much uncomfortable. Also many people expressed is this what people call fashion now a days, also few added it's like wearing inner wear in the name of fashion.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress Shanaya Kapoor and her dressing, do let us know in the comment section below.

