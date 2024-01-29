Trolled! “Her dressing senses getting bad day by day” Netizens trolls Avneet Kaur for this latest video

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most love and followed actress in today's time is actress Avneet Kaur, over the time with her amazing acting along with her cuteness and some fashion goals, she has been created a solid mark in the hearts and mind of the fans who always look forward to the coming posts of the actress.

Definitely she knows the right formula to grab the attention of the fans with her sizzling fashion videos and there is a video going viral all over the internet where we can see the actress was seen grabbing the attention and ruling the hearts with her amazing fashion as she was clicked around the city attending a function.

No doubt the actress is looking supremely hot and extremely beautiful in this video, the fans on the other hand are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress, on one side they are praying are praising and appreciating the fashion of the actress on the other hand she is getting trolled for her dressing style.

As we can see in these comments many said they are not happy with the dressing of the actress. Many people are saying she is too young to do all this fashion, also many people are comparing her with Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense. Many people are also commenting that her fashion sense is getting bad with every passing day and she has killed her Innocence and cuteness by trying to be bold.

