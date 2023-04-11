Trolled! "Her stylist is on a vacation on what" netizens trolls Deepika Padukone on her look in SRK's birthday bash

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, she has been ruling the heart of millions and grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with looks and some great fashion sense. No doubt the fans always looks forward to the new pictures and posts of the actress and shower their love.

Having said that this new picture of the actress Deepika Padukone is grabbing the attention of the and getting viral as she was clicked at superstar Shahrukh Khan's birthday party. No doubt the actress is looking supremely hot in her amazing outfit, the fans all over are showering all the love for the actress, but there are few set of people who are not at all appreciating the dress of the actress and are trolling her.

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that they are not at all happy with the dressing style of the actress and they are saying she has worn her husband Ranveer Singh' baniyan and came, also many people are saying she was in rush and was in hurry that she did not dressed properly. Also many people are saying that her stylist must be on a vacation that is why she was looking like that.

On the work from actress Deepika Padukone will be seen in the upcoming aerial action entertainer Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

