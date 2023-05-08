Trolled! “Industry ka Nasha chad gaya isko” neitznes trolls Avneet Kaur

Actress Avneet Kaur is getting negative and unhealthy comments for her latest holiday pictures
MUMBAI : Actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her sizzling pictures all over the internet, she is indeed one of the major attractions who is known for her cuteness and her hot looks.

Indeed the fans always look forward to the new posts and the pictures of the actress, and now currently the actress is having a great time enjoying her vacation in Spain, she has been sharing the pictures from her holiday which are grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire.

 
Avneet Kaur is looking supremely hot as she dropped these pictures, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress, on one side where fans  are praising the star on the other hand there are few who are trolling the actress Avneet Kaur for different reasons.

As we see these comments many are expressing dislike for her outfit, they are saying she is exposing way too much, few are saying “Bollywood ka Nasha Chad gaya hai is par”, they are also calling her inspired from Uorfi Javed.

What are your views on these comments for the actress Avneet Kaur and how did you like the outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.  

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

