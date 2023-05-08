Trolled! “Industry ka nasha chad gaya isko”, netizens troll Avneet Kaur

Actress Avneet Kaur is getting negative and unhealthy comments for her latest holiday pictures, take a look
MUMBAI : Actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing attention of the fans over the time with her sizzling pictures all over the internet. She is indeed one of the major attractions who is known for her cuteness and hot looks.

Indeed, fans always look forward to the new posts and pictures of the actress. Now, currently the actress is having a great time enjoying her vacation in Spain. She has been sharing the pictures from her holiday, which are grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fir
 

 

Avneet Kaur is looking supremely hot in these pictures. Fans cannot keep calm and are showering lots of love over the actress. On one side, fans are praising the star, but on the other side, there are few who are trolling her for different reasons.

As we see, many express their dislike over her outfit. They say that she is exposing way too much. A few comment, “Bollywood ka nasha chad gaya hai iss par”. They also assume that she is inspired by Uorfi Javed.

What are your views on these comments for actress Avneet Kaur and how did you like the outfit of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.  

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.  

